ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Position Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,832,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,712,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6,877.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,706,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,353,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5,259.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,415,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $73.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. 19,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,423. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 124.46%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

