OmiseGO Hits Market Capitalization of $311.10 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $311.10 million and $136.54 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00025665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, ChaoEX, IDAX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016716 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003655 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001250 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, Hotbit, Kucoin, AirSwap, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Crex24, BX Thailand, Livecoin, TDAX, Koinex, Zebpay, Upbit, BitBay, DigiFinex, Ovis, Bithumb, Exmo, Huobi, Coinnest, ABCC, Bitbns, CoinEx, Fatbtc, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex, DDEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Independent Reserve, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Coinsuper, FCoin, COSS, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Iquant, C2CX, BitMart, Mercatox, IDCM, BigONE, OTCBTC, OKEx, Binance, Braziliex, DragonEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, HitBTC, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, TOPBTC, IDAX, Poloniex, Coinone, GOPAX, IDEX, Tidex and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

