Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) were down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 516,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 544,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of $113.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,956.91% and a negative return on equity of 165.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael H. Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 56,441 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $244,389.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,441 shares of company stock valued at $385,490 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 326,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 824,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 46,281 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

