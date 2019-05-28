Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) Stake Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 7.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter.

JRO opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

