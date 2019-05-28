NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.09 ($2.19) and last traded at A$3.02 ($2.14), with a volume of 573333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.99 ($2.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/nrw-nwh-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-3-09.html.

NRW Company Profile (ASX:NWH)

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.