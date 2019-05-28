NRW (NWH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.09

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.09 ($2.19) and last traded at A$3.02 ($2.14), with a volume of 573333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.99 ($2.12).
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.
NRW Company Profile (ASX:NWH)
NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.
