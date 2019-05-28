Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.44 on Tuesday.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

