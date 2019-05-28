Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,458.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 912.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 400,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuglin sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $136,597.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $63,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,557.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of SPH opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $504.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.16 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.55%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

