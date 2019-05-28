Northern Shield Resources (NRN) Shares Down 15.8%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN) shares fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 165,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 319,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $21.23 million and a PE ratio of -14.17.

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

