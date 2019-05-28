Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $227,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $218,000. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 81,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 247,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,672. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.06.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

