New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $226,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $71,282.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $146,834.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,581.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,616 shares of company stock worth $1,000,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $21.87 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

