New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.77 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 97.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.06 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-26-77-million-stake-in-advance-auto-parts-inc-aap.html.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.