Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NETS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 425,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,080. Netshoes has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Netshoes (CAYMAN) alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netshoes (CAYMAN) stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE:NETS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netshoes (CAYMAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.