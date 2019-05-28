NEO Reaches One Day Volume of $585.15 Million (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. NEO has a market capitalization of $786.34 million and approximately $585.15 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One NEO coin can currently be bought for about $12.10 or 0.00140497 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00387011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.01367887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004219 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000778 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling NEO

NEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BCEX, TDAX, Tidebit, Coinrail, CoinEx, Huobi, Coinsuper, Exrates, ZB.COM, Bibox, Binance, Ovis, Bitfinex, Gate.io, BitForex, LBank, DragonEX, Coinnest, Upbit, Bittrex, COSS, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Bitbns, BitMart, OKEx, Koinex, HitBTC, Bitinka, Kucoin, Allcoin, CoinEgg, BigONE, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Switcheo Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

