Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,253.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 6,998.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,631,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $852.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/nelson-roberts-investment-advisors-llc-has-3-04-million-stake-in-stericycle-inc-srcl.html.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.