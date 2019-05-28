Nectar (NEC) Price Tops $0.19

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $50.98. Nectar has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $5,300.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nectar has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00052066 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014424 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00184931 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006008 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

