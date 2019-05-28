National Asset Management Inc. Has $254,000 Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 76.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 404,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 29.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $151.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

