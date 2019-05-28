Mothercare’s (MTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 25 ($0.33).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTC. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday.

Get Mothercare alerts:

MTC opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mothercare has a 1 year low of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.37 ($0.46). The company has a market cap of $75.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

In related news, insider Glyn Hughes purchased 80,000 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,861.49).

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.