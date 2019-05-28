Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $653,883,000 after purchasing an additional 282,606 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after purchasing an additional 283,678 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,590,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 322,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,129,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,173,328.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,315,140.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Heilig sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,912 shares of company stock worth $12,918,803 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

SEIC opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.86.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $400.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/moseley-investment-management-inc-takes-position-in-sei-investments-seic.html.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.