Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 961,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,362,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,226.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 839,736 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $198.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $215.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

