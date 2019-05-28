Morgan Stanley Cuts 3M (MMM) Price Target to $172.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MMM. reissued a sell rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.83.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $166.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $165.61 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,724,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,750,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,115,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,686,311,000 after purchasing an additional 217,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,587,000 after purchasing an additional 186,257 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

