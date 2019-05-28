Modern Water (MWG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.05

Modern Water Plc (LON:MWG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 272210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring. It owns, installs, and operates water and industrial water treatment membrane solutions and products, including membrane brine concentration technologies; multi stage flash desalination plants; forward osmosis desalination plants; evaporative cooling systems; and enhanced oil recovery and hydro osmotic power applications.

