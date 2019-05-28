MNPCoin (MNP) Price Hits $0.0854

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. MNPCoin has a total market capitalization of $187,143.00 and approximately $594.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MNPCoin has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00384611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.01385462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00140463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004200 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin . MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

MNPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.