MEG Energy Corp (MEGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

MEGEF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised MEG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of MEGEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,832. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

