MEG Energy Corp (MEGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

MEGEF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised MEG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of MEGEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,832. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

