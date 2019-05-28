McBride (MCB) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MCB. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of McBride in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Numis Securities lowered McBride to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on McBride from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of McBride in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. McBride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 116.25 ($1.52).

MCB opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.11) on Tuesday. McBride has a 52 week low of GBX 84.80 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of $155.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.91.

In other news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith purchased 19,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,085.84 ($26,245.71).

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

