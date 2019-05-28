MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (MEC) vs. Park-Ohio (PKOH) Head-To-Head Comparison

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) and Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Park-Ohio shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Park-Ohio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Park-Ohio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH N/A N/A N/A Park-Ohio 3.29% 17.19% 4.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Park-Ohio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Park-Ohio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and Park-Ohio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Park-Ohio $1.66 billion 0.26 $53.60 million $4.28 8.01

Park-Ohio has higher revenue and earnings than MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH.

Dividends

Park-Ohio pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH does not pay a dividend. Park-Ohio pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Park-Ohio beats MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products. It also engineers and manufactures precision cold-formed and cold-extruded fasteners and other products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products, direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, fuel filler pipes, and flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; turbo charging and coolant hoses; and fluid handling systems. It also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment designs and manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined products primarily for ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; provides field services; and offers aerospace and defense structural components, and railcar center plates and draft lugs. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

