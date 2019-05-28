Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in China Mobile by 15.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,830,000 after acquiring an additional 712,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in China Mobile by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,283,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,541,000 after acquiring an additional 60,251 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in China Mobile by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,364,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,613 shares during the period. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP increased its position in China Mobile by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,060,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in China Mobile by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 133,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CHL opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.8863 dividend. This is a positive change from China Mobile’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.65 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

