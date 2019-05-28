Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,369 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,484.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,009 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,079.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Tapestry to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

