Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Invests $4.67 Million in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,056,194,000 after acquiring an additional 189,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $98.81 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.42.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

