Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 370.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $35,697.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $154,358.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,678 shares of company stock worth $465,140. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amerisafe stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.50. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.62 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

