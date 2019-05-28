Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $6,786,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $479.63. 4,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,787. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.27 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target (down previously from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $611.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.82.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,153,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total transaction of $111,999.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,470,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,409 shares of company stock worth $14,329,914. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

