Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Manitex International worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Manitex International by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 713,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 217,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Manitex International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 715,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 113,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manitex International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 113,430 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 877,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Manitex International by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 69,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

MNTX opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. Manitex International Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNTX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

