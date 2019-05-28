Main Street Capital (MAIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 73.33%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,014 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,459,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 72,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

