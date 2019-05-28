Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 127.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 559,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,914 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $90,139.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,606,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,202,293 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

