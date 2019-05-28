Luceco (LUCE) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.09 million and a PE ratio of 133.78. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.50 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

