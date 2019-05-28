LSV Asset Management Has $1.82 Million Position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,381 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 709,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 193,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

BOCH stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 25.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Karl L. Silberstein purchased 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $116,136. 5.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

