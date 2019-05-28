LSV Asset Management Buys 2,200 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 262,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 163,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,513,000 after buying an additional 159,783 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE BCEI opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

