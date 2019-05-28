Lovesac Co (LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $39.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lovesac an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lovesac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 41.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 1,264.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOVE stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. 1,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,598. Lovesac has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

