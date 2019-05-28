LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,826,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,405,996.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $7,210,575. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the first quarter worth $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 59.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in LogMeIn by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGM opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

