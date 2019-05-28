Lobstex Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $324,990.00 and $79,655.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00077836 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011266 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000890 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002574 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 16,327,899 coins and its circulating supply is 16,326,699 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

