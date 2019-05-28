Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Insider Sells $3,020,129.28 in Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) insider 1347 Investors Llc sold 299,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $3,020,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

1347 Investors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, 1347 Investors Llc sold 34,146 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $345,216.06.

On Monday, May 20th, 1347 Investors Llc sold 25,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, 1347 Investors Llc sold 545,785 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,801,694.55.

NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 402,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,388. Limbach Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMB. Roth Capital raised Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

