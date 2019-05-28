LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 53.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 255,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at $2,078,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 237,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 144,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPL. HSBC lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of LG Display from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

LG Display stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. 3,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,904. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

