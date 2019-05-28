LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LTXB. Raymond James raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ LTXB opened at $38.16 on Friday. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $91.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, CFO J. Mays Davenport sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $63,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $56,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,490 shares of company stock worth $202,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTXB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 125,647 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

