Lambda (LAMB) Tops One Day Volume of $22.78 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. Lambda has a total market cap of $30.38 million and $22.78 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00386574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.01388353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00140176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.