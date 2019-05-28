L Brands (LB) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on L Brands to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.96.

NYSE LB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.84. 6,241,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,565. L Brands has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,445,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,516,000 after buying an additional 535,348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,224,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,812,000 after buying an additional 2,472,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L Brands by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,464,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,619,000 after buying an additional 2,385,201 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in L Brands by 16.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,782,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,321,000 after buying an additional 524,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,218,000 after buying an additional 280,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

