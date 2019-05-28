L Brands (LB) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Bank of America

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.
Shares of LB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,565. L Brands has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of L Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 65,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
