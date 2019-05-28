L Brands (LB) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Bank of America

L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Shares of LB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,565. L Brands has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of L Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 65,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

