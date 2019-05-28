KWHCoin (KWH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $173,503.00

KWHCoin (CURRENCY:KWH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. KWHCoin has a market cap of $106,345.00 and $173,503.00 worth of KWHCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KWHCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KWHCoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00392911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.01386934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00140301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004238 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

KWHCoin Profile

KWHCoin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. KWHCoin’s total supply is 2,193,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,779,438,681 tokens. The Reddit community for KWHCoin is /r/kwhcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KWHCoin’s official Twitter account is @KwhCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KWHCoin is www.kwhcoin.com

Buying and Selling KWHCoin

KWHCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KWHCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KWHCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KWHCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

