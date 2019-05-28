Kuai Token (KT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.88 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00391613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.01387536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00141307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004227 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,492,198 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

