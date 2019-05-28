Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Receives $3.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of KGC opened at $3.14 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $786.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

