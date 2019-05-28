Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,521,000 after acquiring an additional 244,095 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,687,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Align Technology by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 310,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.31.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,060 shares of company stock worth $17,168,435. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $311.47 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/28/keybank-national-association-oh-cuts-holdings-in-align-technology-inc-algn.html.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.