JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Inchcape (INCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INCH. Numis Securities raised Inchcape to an add rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inchcape currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 716.33 ($9.36).

Get Inchcape alerts:

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 579 ($7.57) on Friday. Inchcape has a 12-month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.90 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

In other Inchcape news, insider Coline McConville bought 337 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £2,018.63 ($2,637.70). Also, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 35,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total value of £210,972.20 ($275,672.55).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.